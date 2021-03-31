Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.62% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 296,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,748,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,384,000 after purchasing an additional 413,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

USTB opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

