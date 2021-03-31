Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 118,904 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ GP opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.06. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.