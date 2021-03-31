Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 352,487 RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMGBU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,345,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $5,575,000.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

