Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.51% of Qiwi worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Qiwi plc has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $652.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

