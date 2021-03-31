Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.72% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLCH opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

