Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 136,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

