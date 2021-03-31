Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

