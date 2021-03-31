Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 625.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 178,562 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $303.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.39 and a 200 day moving average of $288.65. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.65 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.