Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $236.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

