Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 358,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

