Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 178,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,186,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $303.21 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $172.65 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.39 and its 200 day moving average is $288.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.