Jane Street Group LLC Sells 247,074 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 216.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

