Jane Street Group LLC Sells 28,194 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

