Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,142 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

