Jane Street Group LLC Sells 330,358 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 38.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 18.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

