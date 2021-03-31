Jane Street Group LLC Sells 44,331 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

