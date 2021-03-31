Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

