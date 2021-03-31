Jane Street Group LLC Sells 70,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,327,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

