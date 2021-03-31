Jane Street Group LLC Sells 70,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

