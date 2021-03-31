Jane Street Group LLC Sells 75,019 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,019 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

HYHG stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

