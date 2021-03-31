Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.99 million, a P/E ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

