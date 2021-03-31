Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTWNU opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

