Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

NASDAQ GP opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $456.14 million and a PE ratio of -168.06.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.