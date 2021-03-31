Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

