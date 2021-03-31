Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

