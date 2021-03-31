Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $2,353,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

