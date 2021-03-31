Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 820,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,009,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

