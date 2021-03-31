Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.05% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

LUNG stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

