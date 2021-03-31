Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 456,569 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 805.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the airline’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

