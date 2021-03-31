Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 709,419 Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.27% of Flex LNG worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

