Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.31% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CALM stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

