Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

NYSE FLT opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.14 and a 1 year high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

