Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

