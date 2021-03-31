Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.22% of Surmodics worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,997 shares of company stock worth $276,288. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRDX stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.64 million, a PE ratio of 679.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

