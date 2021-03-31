Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.05% of Standex International worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Standex International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SXI opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

