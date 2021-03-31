Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.66% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 632,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

