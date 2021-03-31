Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 496.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.42% of Napco Security Technologies worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

