Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

