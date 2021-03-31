Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.03 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Westlake Chemical worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

