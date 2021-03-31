Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.42 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,644 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.90% of Shutterstock worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,681,759 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

