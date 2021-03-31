Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.46 Million Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.34% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $24,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRSN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.