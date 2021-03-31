Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Oak Street Health worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSH. Truist boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

