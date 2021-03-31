Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.17% of Repay worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

