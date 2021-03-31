Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $25.63 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,066,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average is $177.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $203.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.