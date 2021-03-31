Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $25.73 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,758 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of The Allstate worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,830,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 234,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.