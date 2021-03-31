Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.05 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,781,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

