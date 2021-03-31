Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $22.06 Million in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.82% of Vectrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $631.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

