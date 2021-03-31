Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $22.77 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.47% of Abcam as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

