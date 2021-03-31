Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,539 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.