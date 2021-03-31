Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $25.59 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,145,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 32.74% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,621,000.

FLGB stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

